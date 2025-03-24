Sudan: Al-Aiser - Terrorist Militia Elements, Foreign Mercenaries Are Fleeing From Various Locations in Khartoum

22 March 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Portsudan, March 22, 2025 (SUNA) - Government spokesman and Minister of Culture and Information Khalid Al-Aiser said that elements of the terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia and their foreign mercenaries are currently fleeing from various locations in Khartoum, under pressure from the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), supporting forces, and mobilized personnel.

He added, in a Facebook post, "As for those who fled the battlefield and were deceived, who found themselves facing fierce forces that know no defeat, we say to them: Put down your weapons and continue your escape, for there is no place for you in Khartoum."

The Minister continued, "And if they wish, let them ask themselves: 'Where is their major commander now, after his false dream has evaporated?'"

The Minister of Information called on the rebel militia members not to deceive themselves by believing the trick of the great rebel, who left and did not return, leading them to the destruction in tens of thousands.

