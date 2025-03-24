Sudan's Rapid Support Forces Kill 3 State TV Journalists and Their Driver in Drone Strike

New York — The Committee to Protect Journalists calls on Sudanese forces to ensure journalist safety following the killing of three Sudanese state television network journalists and their driver in a Friday morning drone strike carried out by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The journalists were reporting on the Sudanese Armed Forces' (SAF) takeover of the Republican Palace in central Khartoum, according to news reports and a statement by the Sudanese Journalists Syndicate.

The journalists killed were Farouk al-Zahir, producer and director, Magdy Abdel Rahman, a camera operator, Ibrahim Mudawi, an editor and director, who succumbed to his injuries later that day, and the crew's driver, Wajeh Jaafar.

"We are deeply saddened by the killing of Sudanese state television journalists Farouk Al-Zahir, Magdy Abdel Rahman, Ibrahim Mudawi, and their driver Wajeh Jaafar, who were killed while courageously covering historical events on the ground in Khartoum," said CPJ Program Director Carlos Martínez de la Serna. "Journalists should never be targets in conflict. All parties to Sudan's war must ensure the safety of the press and respect the essential role journalists play in documenting truth, even in times of war."

The state television crew had arrived at the presidential palace early Friday to document the SAF's advance when they were hit by what was described as a loitering munition. Two local journalists told CPJ on the condition of anonymity, citing fear of reprisal, that the journalists were targeted by the RSF for their coverage.

Sudan remains one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists since the war between the SAF and the RSF broke out April 2023, with at least 8 journalists killed in connection with the war.

CPJ's requests for comment about the killings sent to the RSF via Telegram were not returned.