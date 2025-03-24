Port Sudan — The General Command of the Armed Forces issued a statement on Friday announcing victory over the terrorist Al-Dagalo militia, crushing it in a heroic battle on the key roads of Khartoum, including the Khartoum downtown, Al-Souk Al-Arabi, the Republican Palace and Ministry buildings.

Hereunder, the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) publishes an unofficial translation of the text of the statement:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

General Command of the Armed Forces

Press Statement

Friday, March 21, 2025

Our Proud and Steadfast people

In an immortal heroic epic, our forces crowned their successes today on the front lines of Khartoum, where they were able to crush the remnants of the terrorist Al-Dagalo militia in the central areas of Khartoum, Al-Souk Al-Arabi , and the buildings of the Republican Palace (a symbol of the sovereignty and dignity of the Sudanese nation) and the ministries.

By the grace and blessing of Allah, our forces completely vandalized the enemy's personnel and equipment and seized large quantities of their equipment and weapons in the aforementioned areas.

We dedicate these victories to our steadfast people and affirm our continued progress on all fronts of combat to achieve the full victory, by purging every inch of our country of the filth of the militia and its supporters.

Paradise and eternity to our righteous martyrs.

And a speedy recovery to the wounded.

(Victory from Allah and a near Conquest)

Office of the Spokesperson for the Armed Forces