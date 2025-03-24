Kenya: Panel Begins Search for Chebukati's Replacement After 2-Year Vacancy

Nairobi — The Selection Panel tasked to hire new election managers is set to kick off interviews for the position of Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Monday morning.

The process seeks to fill the vacancy in the office following the retirement on the late Wafula Chebukati in January 2023.

Appearing first before the selection panel, led by Nelson Makanda, is Abdulqadir Lorot Ramadhan.

Lorot is a Chief Magistrate in the Judiciary and hails from Tiaty, Baringo County. In 2022, he appeared before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for an interview for the position of High Court Judge.

Also scheduled for interviews are former Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Atieno Amadi, former East African Court of Justice Judge Charles Ayako Nyachae, and Edward Katama Ngeywa.

Similarly, Erastus Edung Ethekon, Francis Kakai Kissinger, Jacob Ngwele Muvengei, and Joy Brenda Masinde-Mdivo will face the panel on Tuesday.

The final group -- comprising Lilian Wanjiku Manegene, Robert Akumu Asembo, and Saul Simiyu Wasilwa -- will face the Makanda-led panel on Wednesday.

A total of thirty-seven candidates had expressed interest in the IEBC Chairperson position before the list was narrowed down to eleven.

The Selection Panale will commence ninterviews for the six vacant IEBC Commissioner positions on Thursday, March 28.

The panel will run the interviews until April 24 when it will have interviewed a total of 105 candidates, including 32 women.