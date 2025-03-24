Somalia: Al-Shabaab Militants Expand Presence in Middle Shabelle Region

Mogadishu, Somalia — Al-Shabaab militants have reportedly reinforced their presence in several areas of the Middle Shabelle region, advancing towards the key towns of Jowhar and Balcad.

Local sources say that heavily armed fighters from the group have entered the region, patrolling roads and establishing new checkpoints. The areas affected include the stretch between Jowhar and Balcad, as well as the zone between Qalimoow and Balcad, and Qalimoow and Jowhar.

The militants are also said to have expanded their control into the western part of the Middle Shabelle region, particularly near the town of Afgooye in Lower Shabelle, an area that had previously been cleared of Al-Shabaab fighters.

Despite some territories being under the group's control in recent months, reports indicate that Al-Shabaab has extended its influence, regaining areas previously freed by Somali forces.

In response, the Somali government has deployed additional military units to the region, with troops from various branches of the armed forces now stationed in the area. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has reportedly set up a command post in the town of Cadakke to oversee operations against the militants.

Meanwhile, airstrikes by Somali military aircraft have intensified in recent days, targeting Al-Shabaab strongholds in a bid to weaken their grip on the region.

The situation in Middle Shabelle remains volatile, with frequent clashes between Somali security forces and Al-Shabaab militants. The government is reportedly ramping up its efforts to push the militants out of the region once and for all.