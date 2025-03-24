South Africa: Water Outflows Increased At Bloemhof Dam

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has increased the water outflows at the Bloemhof Dam by 100 cubic meters per second (mᵌ/s) to 350.97 mᵌ/s to allow for the extra flows that are expected from the Vaal Dam.

This follows the opening of a single sluice gate at Vaal Dam last week Thursday to ease water levels.

The department said water levels at Bloemhof Dam are currently at 98.69% and the aim is to keep it below 100%.

On Sunday, the department reported that water levels at the Vaal Dam are currently at full capacity at 107.43%.

It said the release of water in both dams is due to the rising of water levels as a result of the continuous rainfall.

"The current water release by the one sluice gate at Vaal Dam and the pipes at Bloemhof is within the safe operational limits and is not expected to lead to overtopping of riverbanks downstream," the department said in a statement.

The department said it will continue to monitor the water levels at both the dams closely.