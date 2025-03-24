South Africa: Water Outflows Increased At Bloemhof Dam

24 March 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has increased the water outflows at the Bloemhof Dam by 100 cubic meters per second (mᵌ/s) to 350.97 mᵌ/s to allow for the extra flows that are expected from the Vaal Dam.

This follows the opening of a single sluice gate at Vaal Dam last week Thursday to ease water levels.

The department said water levels at Bloemhof Dam are currently at 98.69% and the aim is to keep it below 100%.

On Sunday, the department reported that water levels at the Vaal Dam are currently at full capacity at 107.43%.

It said the release of water in both dams is due to the rising of water levels as a result of the continuous rainfall.

"The current water release by the one sluice gate at Vaal Dam and the pipes at Bloemhof is within the safe operational limits and is not expected to lead to overtopping of riverbanks downstream," the department said in a statement.

READ | One Vaal Dam sluice gate opened

The department said it will continue to monitor the water levels at both the dams closely.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.