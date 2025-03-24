Kenya Tourism Board CEO June Chepkemei Named Among Africa's 50 Most Influential CEOs

Nairobi — Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) Chief Executive Officer June Chepkemei has been named among Africa's 50 Most Influential CEOs for 2025.

The prestigious recognition, awarded annually by Africapitol Ventures, celebrates high-performing and inspirational leaders driving transformative change across the continent. Honorees are selected based on their professional achievements and leadership impact over the past year.

Chepkemei, who has led Kenya's tourism marketing agency for less than a year, has championed strategic initiatives to strengthen the sector, promote sustainability, and diversify tourism offerings. Under her leadership, KTB has launched innovative marketing campaigns targeting new source markets and forged partnerships with the private sector, travel trade, and county governments to boost tourist arrivals.

Reacting to the recognition, Chepkemei said:

"It is an honor to be named among Africa's most influential CEOs. This is a testament to the collective efforts of our team at KTB to position Kenya as a top travel destination."

"Moving forward, I remain committed to working with all stakeholders to enhance Kenya's tourism sector, improve competitiveness, and create more opportunities for local communities," she added.

Among her latest initiatives is the "Ziara Kenya: One Diaspora, One Tourist" campaign, launched last year to encourage Kenyans abroad to promote tourism in their home country. She has also prioritized adventure tourism, supporting the creation of the Kenya Adventure Tourism Product Club, which collaborates with experience providers to market Kenya's adventure offerings globally.

Before joining KTB, Chepkemei served as Managing Director of the Kenya Investment Authority, Head of Marketing & Communications at Konza Technopolis Development Authority, and Communications Business Partner at Safaricom Ltd.

She holds a Master's in Communication Studies from Moi University, a Postgraduate Diploma in Marketing from the Chartered Institute of Marketing (UK), and is pursuing a Ph.D. in Information Science. She is also a member of the Public Relations Society of Kenya.

This latest recognition adds to Chepkemei's growing list of accolades, including Top 25 Women in Digital (2021), Top 40 Under 40 Women in Kenya (2023), and her role in the Taskforce on Kenya Media Policy Guidelines.