Malawi: Bushiri Hails Malawi's Rising Stars in Thrilling Goshen-FAM Women's Football Finale

24 March 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The founder and leader of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Jesus For All Nations, Major Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, has expressed his excitement and admiration for the growing talent in Malawi's women's football, following the electrifying conclusion of the 2024 Goshen-FAM Women's Football Championship.

Speaking during the prize presentation ceremony at Mpira Stadium in Chiwembe, Blantyre, on Saturday, Prophet Bushiri, who has been the tournament's sponsor for three years, said he was "thrilled" by the level of skill and determination on display.

In a nail-biting final, Kukoma Ntopwa Queens edged out Silver Strikers Ladies 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time, lifting the coveted trophy in front of a roaring crowd.

"I am thrilled to witness the winners of the 2024 Goshen-FAM Women's Football Championship," said Prophet Bushiri. "Watching Silver Strikers Ladies battle Kukoma Ntopwa Queens filled me with pride. The talent on display was nothing short of inspiring."

Bushiri emphasized that Goshen City's involvement goes beyond football: "It's not just about winning. We are committed to nurturing talent, fostering development, and empowering young Malawians to realize their full potential. This championship is part of a broader mission to contribute to the socio-economic growth of our nation."

Since its inception, Goshen City has invested heavily in the tournament, including K60 million for the inaugural edition, which also supported the Malawi Women's National Team (Scorchers) with K29 million for their COSAFA campaign. For the 2025 season, Goshen has committed K50 million.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Fleetwood Haiya applauded both teams for delivering a spectacular finale.

"Congratulations to Kukoma Ntopwa Women FC for their hard-fought victory. This 4-3 win on penalties after a 1-all draw demonstrates how far women's football has come in Malawi. The intensity and quality we witnessed today are commendable," said Haiya.

Haiya also lauded Prophet Bushiri's enduring vision: "Special thanks to Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, the visionary behind Goshen City. His financial commitment has propelled the growth of women's football in the country."

As the curtain closes on another successful chapter of the Goshen-FAM Women's Football Championship, all eyes are now on how this momentum will fuel the continued rise of Malawi's women's game.

