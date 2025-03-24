Malawi: Inkosi Chindi Endorses Chakwera, Applauds MCP for Transforming Mzimba

24 March 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Our Reporter

Inkosi Chindi of Mzimba has praised President Lazarus Chakwera's administration for delivering critical infrastructure developments in Mzimba district, calling for continued support for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in the upcoming elections.

Speaking at Bulala School Ground during an MCP rally, Inkosi Chindi singled out the completion of Chakazi Bridge, describing it as a game-changer for mobility and trade in the area.

"Mzimba is on a path of transformation, and this government deserves credit. For progress to continue, I urge you to vote for President Chakwera, Henry Mumba for Mzimba Hora, and Adamson Mkandawire for Mzimba Central," he said.

Guest of honor Uchizi Mkandawire, MCP's second deputy secretary general and Minister of Youth and Sports, cautioned voters to reject "wolves in sheep's clothing" as the election season heats up.

"No other administration has done for the North what Chakwera has. The record speaks for itself," he declared.

The rally also saw the official unveiling of Henry Mumba as MCP's candidate for Mzimba Hora constituency. Mumba pledged servant leadership, echoing Chakwera's leadership philosophy.

Adamson Mkandawire, MCP's Mzimba Central hopeful and presidential advisor, reinforced the message: "Chakwera and MCP still have unfinished business in this region. Let's give them another term to complete the job."

The rally marks a strong push by MCP to consolidate its base in the North ahead of the polls.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.