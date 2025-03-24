Malawi: Inkosi Chindi Endorses Chakwera, Applauds MCP for Transforming Mzimba

Inkosi Chindi of Mzimba has praised President Lazarus Chakwera's administration for delivering critical infrastructure developments in Mzimba district, calling for continued support for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in the upcoming elections.

Speaking at Bulala School Ground during an MCP rally, Inkosi Chindi singled out the completion of Chakazi Bridge, describing it as a game-changer for mobility and trade in the area.

"Mzimba is on a path of transformation, and this government deserves credit. For progress to continue, I urge you to vote for President Chakwera, Henry Mumba for Mzimba Hora, and Adamson Mkandawire for Mzimba Central," he said.

Guest of honor Uchizi Mkandawire, MCP's second deputy secretary general and Minister of Youth and Sports, cautioned voters to reject "wolves in sheep's clothing" as the election season heats up.

"No other administration has done for the North what Chakwera has. The record speaks for itself," he declared.

The rally also saw the official unveiling of Henry Mumba as MCP's candidate for Mzimba Hora constituency. Mumba pledged servant leadership, echoing Chakwera's leadership philosophy.

Adamson Mkandawire, MCP's Mzimba Central hopeful and presidential advisor, reinforced the message: "Chakwera and MCP still have unfinished business in this region. Let's give them another term to complete the job."

The rally marks a strong push by MCP to consolidate its base in the North ahead of the polls.