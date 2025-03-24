Malawi: Furious Gemstone Exporters Demand Immediate End to 'Reckless' Export Ban, Threaten Action

Malawi's gemstone exporters have issued a scathing ultimatum to the government, demanding the immediate lifting of what they call a crippling and "reckless" ban on mineral exports -- or face unspecified consequences.

In a fiery press briefing at Maula Parish in Lilongwe on Sunday, Annie Kamanga, Chairperson of the aggrieved exporters, minced no words: "The Ministry of Trade and Industry has until Tuesday to lift this punitive ban or we will be forced to take matters into our own hands."

While Kamanga stopped short of disclosing their next move, her tone left no doubt that tensions are boiling. "We are tired of being treated like criminals for contributing to the national economy. Enough is enough," she fumed.

The exporters slammed the Ministry's February 12 blanket ban on mineral exports, which was initially supposed to last 21 days but has now dragged on for over 40 days. The fallout, they say, has been catastrophic -- collapsed contracts, a spike in illegal smuggling, revenue losses, and growing rural poverty.

"The government is now directly fueling mineral smuggling and bleeding the economy dry," Kamanga charged. "While officials sit comfortably in Capital Hill, thousands of us are being pushed deeper into poverty."

The exporters accused the government of gross negligence and disdain for small-scale miners, warning that continued silence from Mining Minister Dr. Ken Zikhale Ng'oma -- who has ignored their formal letter for over a month -- is only inflaming the situation.

"It's appalling that instead of engaging us, the government is sabotaging one of the few sectors that still bring in forex. We will not be treated as second-class citizens," reads part of their strongly-worded letter to Ng'oma.

The group contends that collaboration -- not dictatorial bans -- is key to addressing any regulatory concerns. Yet, they say, the government seems more interested in stifling formal traders while opening the floodgates for smugglers.

"This ban is reckless and economically suicidal. If the ministry thinks we'll sit idly by while our livelihoods are destroyed, they are gravely mistaken," Kamanga warned, signaling storm clouds ahead.

As the Tuesday deadline looms, the government faces a standoff with a furious and mobilized group of miners threatening to break their silence -- and the system.