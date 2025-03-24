South Africa: Higher Education Committee to Conduct Oversight Visits to Free State Post-School Education Institutions

24 March 2025
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

Parliament, Sunday, 23 March 2025 - The Portfolio Committee on Higher Education will embark on a week-long oversight visit to post-school education and training (PSET) institutions in the Free State Province from 24-28 March 2025. The visit aims to assess the state of readiness, challenges and infrastructure development at these institutions.

The committee will meet with key stakeholders, including institutional councils and management, student representative councils, labour unions and institutional forums. Stakeholders will have an opportunity to share their perspectives on the current state of affairs at PSET institutions, challenges and plans for the academic year.

The committee will also undertake site visits and inspect all the PSET institutional infrastructure development projects, as they receive Capital Infrastructure Efficiency Grants from the Department of Higher Education and Training and other grants from the National Skills Fund. These grants aim to improve the state of infrastructure at PSET institutions.

The programme is as follows.

Monday, 24 March, from 09:00- 17:00 University of the Free State

Tuesday, 25 March, from 08:00 - 17:00 Central University of Technology and Motheo TVET College

Wednesday, 26 March, from 08:00-17:00 Goldfields TVET College and Free State Community Education and Training College

Thursday, 27 March, from 09:00-16:00 Maluti TVET College

Friday, 28 March, from 09:00-17:00 Flavius Mareka TVET College

Members of the media are invited to cover the oversight visits and engagements.

