South Africa: Media Alert - Public Service Committee Assessing Public Services in Mahikeng and Rustenburg

24 March 2025
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
Parliament — The Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration will tomorrow (Monday) receive a briefing at the North West Premier's Offices on the state of the provincial administration, particularly issues relating to human resources, vacancy rate disclosure framework, the qualifications of senior managers, lifestyle audits ad disciplinary cases, among other things.

The committee is on a week-long oversight visit to public service sites in the North West and Gauteng.

Also on the agenda for this week is a briefing by the Public Service Commission on service delivery investigations it has done in North West. The committee will also visit the Mahikeng Provincial Hospital to monitor human resource management practices impacting the efficient services of the hospital, including the vacancy rate, staff shortage, stability in management, disciplinary cases, and assessing working conditions and safety impacting employees.

On Tuesday, the committee will head to Rustenburg for a walkabout and meeting with the management of the Thusong Service Centre, engaging with service recipients and frontline public servants who are providing services. Committee members will also visit the Department of Home Affairs offices in Rustenburg as well as the Moses Kotana Hospital to assess service delivery, among others.

COMMITTEE PROGRAMME: DAY 1:

Date: Monday, 23 March 2025

Time: 09:00 - 14:00

Venue: Premier's Offices, Mahikeng

AFTERNOON SESSION:

Time: 14:00 - 16:00

Venue: Mahikeng Provincial Hospital

