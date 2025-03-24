Kenya: State Officer Disqualification - Lorot Defends IEBC Bid Citing Precedent in Cabinet

Nairobi — Chief Magistrate Abdulqadir Lorot has defended his bid for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson position, despite being a State Officer, citing precedent set by the Cabinet.

Appearing before the IEBC Selection Panel on Monday, Lorot argued that there is precedent allowing State Officers to transition into other government roles.

He referenced the late Joseph Nkaissery, who was nominated Cabinet Secretary while serving as an MP and resigned upon appointment.

"I noted the requirement in the advertisement and would have resigned if selected. There is precedent -- we have MPs who have been appointed to serve as Cabinet Secretaries. I am not just coming here as a State Officer but as a job seeker in a State office," he said.

Lorot was responding to a question on the Selection Panel's criteria that required candidates not to be State Officers.

Defending his suitability for the role, Lorot citing his involvement in election-related cases and conflict resolution.

He pledged to advocate for longer presidential election petition timelines, arguing that the current 14-day period is inadequate for both petitioners and judges.

Lorot promised to oversee an effective election management team and aligns to the dictates of the law.

"My role, along with that of other commissioners, is policy oversight and strategy. The chairperson provides direction to the CEO, while others fulfill their respective roles. This is how an institution should function," he added.

Conflict management

Lorot, currently serving as a Chief Magistrate at the Naivasha Law Courts, has had a 23-year career in the Judiciary.

He began as a District Magistrate at Nkubu Law Courts and later headed Gichugu Law Courts at a young age.

In 2012, he was appointed by the President, on the advice of the Chief Justice, to serve as part of the Commission of Inquiry into Ethnic Clashes in Tana River, Tana Delta, and Tana North Districts.

Lorot was the first candidate to appear before the selection panel and is among 11 shortlisted candidates vying for the position of IEBC Chairperson.

Also appearing for interviews are former Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Atieno Amadi, former East African Court of Justice Judge Charles Ayako Nyachae, and Edward Katama Ngeywa.

Similarly, Erastus Edung Ethekon, Francis Kakai Kissinger, Jacob Ngwele Muvengei, and Joy Brenda Masinde-Mdivo will face the panel on Tuesday.

The final group -- comprising Lilian Wanjiku Manegene, Robert Akumu Asembo, and Saul Simiyu Wasilwa -- will face the Makanda-led panel on Wednesday.

A total of thirty-seven candidates had expressed interest in the IEBC Chairperson position before the list was narrowed down to eleven.

The selection panel will commence interviews for the six vacant IEBC Commissioner positions on Thursday, March 28.