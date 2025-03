Conrad Mupesa — The Government has approved the training of nurses at the Auxillia Mnangagwa School of Nursing at Muduvuri Pan African Hospital in Kadoma.

Mr Jimayi Muduvuri, the hospital owner, announced plans to enrol 20 students, with the first intake expected next year.

He also emphasised his efforts to set up clinics across the country's ten provinces and urged citizens not to be swayed by negative voices against progress.