Africa: World Meteorological Day - Closing the Early Warning Gap to Save Lives

Dominica — On World Meteorological Day 2025, the World Meteorological Organization is highlighting persistent gaps in early warning systems as extreme weather events intensify, urging global action to ensure protection for all.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) is urging nations to increase investments in their meteorological and hydrological services and build robust early warning systems (EWS) to safeguard communities from the mounting threats posed by climate-related disasters.

World Meteorological Day 2025 was officially observed on March 23 under the theme "Closing the Early Warning Gap Together," against the reality of record-breaking global temperatures, with 2024 projected to be the first calendar year to temporarily hit 1.5°C above the pre-industrial era.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) reported on Sunday that there has been significant progress in the establishment of multi-hazard early warning systems, which are defined by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) as "an integrated system of hazard monitoring, forecasting and prediction, disaster risk assessment, communication, and preparedness activities that enables individuals, communities, governments, businesses, and others to take timely action to reduce disaster risks in advance of hazardous events."

A decade ago, 52 countries reported having such systems in place. Today, that number has surged to 108. While this doubling may seem impressive, WMO officials say the stark reality remains: nearly half of the world's population still lacks protection against hazardous events.

Secretary-General Professor Celeste Saulo highlighted the need to prioritize inclusive early warning systems.

"We need to go further, and we need to go faster. We must innovate together to scale up technologies, collaborate across borders, and invest in mobilizing and sharing resources," she stated.

Saulo emphasized the importance of global cooperation in strengthening the achievements made in early warning systems. This collaboration is crucial for reaching the ambitious goals of the 2022 Early Warnings for All Initiative, launched by UN Secretary-General António Guterres. This initiative aims to ensure universal protection from severe weather, water, and climate events through effective early warning systems by the end of 2027.

"It is a human and moral imperative. And it makes economic sense. On a global scale, every US$1 invested in early warnings is estimated to yield US$9 in net economic benefits. In some regions, the return is even higher," Saulo noted.

"Our commitment to success is unwavering. We are broadening our support to additional countries beyond the initial 30 focus nations. By strengthening partnerships with bilateral and multilateral donors, development banks, and climate funds, we aim to enhance resources and collaboration. We are also building regional capacities to ensure lasting impact, while empowering countries to take the lead in this critical area," she added.

The Urgency of Action: A Reflection on Progress and Challenges

The last time the WMO spotlighted early warning systems during its annual observance was in 2022, under the theme 'Early Warning and Early Action.' At that time, the organization raised concerns that more individuals than ever were exposed to multiple hazards, indicating that traditional weather forecasts were no longer sufficient. There was a pressing need for forecasts to clarify the potential impacts on lives and property. Officials warned that one in three people still lacked adequate coverage by early warning systems.

WMO data shows that between 1970 and 2021, global economic losses from weather, climate, and water hazards exceeded USD 4 trillion, resulting in over 2 million deaths. While the rising financial costs signify the threats posed by climate change, the WMO Secretary General says the decreasing death toll suggests improvements in life-saving measures. Nonetheless, the quest for universal protection remains an overarching goal.

In his address for World Meteorological Day, UN Secretary-General António Guterres framed universal access to early warning systems as "a matter of justice."

"It is disgraceful that, in a digital age, lives and livelihoods are being lost because people have no access to effective early warning systems," he asserted.

The UNDRR said on Sunday that it is important to celebrate the milestones made in achieving Early Warnings for All, while recognizing an urgent and shared responsibility for closing remaining gaps.

"The progress is encouraging--108 countries now have multi-hazard early warning capabilities, with vulnerable nations making the greatest progress. But in an era of increasing weather-related disasters, we must double our efforts to ensure everyone receives life-saving alerts before disaster strikes. Closing this gap requires urgent action from all of us--governments, businesses, financial institutions, and communities working as one," the institution said in a statement.

With just two years remaining until the 2027 deadline for universal EWS coverage under the Early Warning Systems for All Initiative, World Meteorological Day serves as a reminder that preparedness saves lives. Global leaders are at a critical juncture -- one that demands sustained action and a commitment to this achievable cause.

IPS UN Bureau Report

