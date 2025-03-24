Zimbabwe: Senior Officials Sign Performance Contracts

President Mnangagwa will this morning preside over the signing of performance contracts and an awards ceremony for ministers and senior public sector officials.

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has arrived at the auditorium, coming from President Mnangagwa's office.

The President continues to reiterate the Government's commitment to efficiency, accountability, and transparency, which is necessary to attain Vision 2030.

For the first time, deputy ministers, commissioners and deputy chief secretaries will also sign performance contracts, thereby expanding the accountability framework introduced in 2021.

Attendees have started arriving at State House in Harare for the ceremony.