Somalia: Journalist Killed in Al-Shabaab Bomb Attack in Mogadishu

Mohamed Abukar Mohamed, a freelance journalist for Sirta TV, was on his way to work when the explosion occurred. It led to the collapse of the building he was in. The terrorist group Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack, which targeted a convoy in which Somalia's President, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, was travelling in the Hamar Jajab district of Mogadishu.

Following the blast, journalists from media outlets Risaala Radio and TV, whose office is located near the scene of the attack, rushed to cover the incident. However, the reporters were met with unjustified and aggressive behaviour from police officers. Hours later, armed police stormed the offices of Risaala, ordered its radio and television channels off air and arrested five journalists. The reporters were released on the same day, after being interrogated.

NUSOJ Secretary General Omar Faruk Osman condemned the attack in the strongest terms and denounced the unjustified harassment and detention of Risaala's journalists."The death of journalist Mohamed Abukar Mohamed is an irreparable loss that cut his life short and we mourn his tragic passing while standing in full solidarity with his family and colleagues [...]. Security forces must recognise that journalists are not adversaries but are essential in fulfilling their duty to inform the public".

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger added: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague, Mohamed Abukar Mohamed, the first journalist killed in Somalia this year. The IFJ urges the Somali government to bring the perpetrators of the crime to justice and to redouble its efforts to ensure the safety of journalists and media workers."