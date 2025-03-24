Kenya: Super Metro Sacco Matatus Reinstated Pending Inter-Parties Hearing

24 March 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bradley Agutu

Nairobi — The Super Metro Sacco Matatu has been reinstated pending an inter-parties hearing by the Transport Licensing Appeals Board.

An order issued by Chairman Dr. Adrian Kamotho, indicated that the fleet is "at liberty to immediately resume operations in due compliance with the law."

The court order issued on Monday also directed that the stay order be served to the Inspector General of Police for further enactment.

Kamotho further directed that the Notice of Motion and the Memorandum of Appeal shall be heard concurrently on Thursday at 2:30pm

He also ordered that Super Metro's Notice of Motion and the Memorandum of Appeal, the supporting affidavit and annexures thereto be served upon the respondent-NTSA- immediately and a return of service be filed.

Monday's order demanded that NTSA file and serve responses to the Notice of Motion application by close of business on Tuesday.

"Upon service of responses by NTSA, Super Metro Sacco will be at liberty to file supplementary affidavits or any further documents by close of business on Wednesday, 26th March 2025," the order read in part.

The PSV operations were suspended over expired permits, speed limiter issues and unqualified drivers.

A statement from NTSA outlined other violations of the company that include labour law breaches.

"This is to notify the Public that the Authority has suspended Super Metro Limited's operator license until the Company fully complies with the Public Service Vehicles Regulations, 2014 and other set conditions," NTSA said in a statement last week.

NTSA also warned the public against boarding Super Metro vehicles and indicated that Non-compliant vehicles will be impounded, starting at the Likoni Inspection Centre.

According to the national roads' regulator, the suspension followed an inspection of 523 Super Metro vehicles, revealing multiple violations.

The reinstatement by TLAB now brings hope to hundreds of Super Metro's employees who lamented the suspension of their operations citing that it was their source of livelihood in the current harsh economic times.

