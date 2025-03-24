Africa: Somaliland - Key Ally Against Al-Shabaab, Houthi Aggression in Horn of Africa

Addis Abeba — Somaliland stands as the frontline defense against terrorism in the Horn of Africa, playing a crucial role in maintaining regional stability and securing vital global trade routes. Despite its lack of formal recognition, Somaliland has consistently proven its resilience, preserving peace and security in one of the world's most volatile regions.

Al-Shabaab, the most dangerous terrorist network in East Africa, continues to expand its operations, with reports indicating a growing presence near Mogadishu and deeper incursions into Puntland. If left unchecked, the risk of spillover into Somaliland's eastern regions is real and imminent.

At the same time, the Houthis have escalated their attacks in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, threatening global shipping and trade. A destabilized Somaliland would provide an opening for these extremist groups to exploit, further destabilizing one of the world's most critical waterways.

The combination of these threats poses a dire risk--not just to Somaliland, but to Africa, the Middle East, and global powers that rely on free and secure maritime passage through the Red Sea. Failing to act now could create a dangerous security vacuum, fueling the unchecked expansion of terrorist networks, piracy, and widespread instability.

For decades, Somaliland has proven itself as a reliable partner in the fight against terrorism. Unlike Somalia, where instability has enabled extremist groups to thrive, Somaliland has maintained security through effective governance, a strong national identity, and community-led resilience against extremism.

However, no nation--recognized or not--can face such threats alone. While Somaliland has successfully prevented terrorist infiltration within its borders, the increasing pressure from extremist groups requires stronger international support, enhanced security cooperation, and better-equipped forces to counter evolving threats.

The growing threats from Al-Shabaab and the Houthi militant network demand immediate and decisive global action.

While Somaliland has successfully prevented terrorist infiltration within its borders, the increasing pressure from extremist groups requires stronger international support."

The international community, particularly the United Kingdom, United States, European Union, and regional allies, must take decisive steps to strengthen Somaliland's counterterrorism efforts.

One essential measure is enhancing military and security assistance. Providing Somaliland's security forces with advanced training, modern equipment, and counterterrorism resources will enable them to combat threats from Al-Shabaab and the Houthis more effectively.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa East Africa Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Another crucial step is improving intelligence sharing and cooperation. Establishing deeper intelligence-sharing agreements with Somaliland will help track terrorist movements, disrupt their networks, and prevent attacks before they occur.

Investing in Somaliland's defense infrastructure is equally important. Strengthening military installations, border security, and coastal defenses will help prevent terrorist infiltration and maritime threats.

Moreover, recognizing Somaliland's strategic importance is vital in the fight against terrorism. Formal diplomatic recognition would unlock new security partnerships and international support, allowing Somaliland to play a more effective role in counterterrorism efforts.

Failing to support Somaliland now will have serious global consequences. A weakened Somaliland would create a power vacuum, allowing Al-Shabaab to expand its terror network and the Houthis to escalate their maritime aggression. This would not only disrupt international trade but also threaten the security of neighboring Ethiopia and Djibouti, further emboldening extremist groups across the region.

The time to act is now. Somaliland has repeatedly demonstrated its commitment to peace, security, and the fight against terrorism. It's time for the world to stand with Somaliland--because investing in Somaliland's security is investing in global stability. AS

Abdi Halim M. Musa is a political analyst and a former Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Commerce in Somaliland. He can be reached at [email protected]