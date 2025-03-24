Malawi: Scorchers Ace Earns Montpellier Women Draw in France

24 March 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi National Women's Football star Rose Kabzere came on as a substitute on Saturday to rescue a point for Montpellier against Nantes in the French top women's football league.

The Malawian youngster, who joined the team last year after she was spotted while on trials with South Africa's Sundowns, notched a brace to salvage the point.

She scored within a space of 10 minutes in the 75th and 85th minutes equalising the hosts early lead scored in the seventh minute and shot them into the lead.

But the hosts denied the Malawian a star a memorable day when they equalised in added on time, almost at the end of match match.

Kabzere's team is in the middle of the table with 29 points from 18 matches while Nantes lie seventh with 17 points from same number of matches.

Meanwhile, her compatriot Tabitha Chawinga's team Lyon has taken a commanding lead when they thrashed Saint-Etienne 5-0 on Saturday.

However, the Malawi National Football Team captain did not scored in the team's rout after inspiring the team a 2-0 victory in the Women's Champions League.

Lyon lead with 52 points, 10 points clear of second-placed Paris while Tabitha's former club PSG are third with 41 points, Dijon are fourth with 33 points and Fleury fifth on 30 points.

