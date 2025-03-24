South Africa: A Journey of Leadership and Impact

Rirhandzu Mkhari's journey to receiving the 2024 Student Leadership Award reflects her resilience, vision, and commitment to her community. As she nears graduation with a BSc Honours in Infectious Disease and Immunology on 2 April 2025, this recognition represents not just personal achievement, but her drive to create positive change in her community and beyond.

This recognition, Rirhandzu shared, is more than just an accolade; it serves as both a validation and a motivation for her continued leadership and community impact. "For me, the biggest goal has always been to return to my community and create meaningful change," she explained.

Growing up in a township where access to higher education is limited, she aspired to become a leader - not just for personal growth but also to inspire and uplift others.

The award, she emphasised, is a driving force. "It tells me that I can be a leader, that I can go back to my community and serve. It motivates me to push forward," she said

She hails from Tsietsi, a township on the outskirts of Johannesburg. She describes it as a disadvantaged community with limited youth development programmes and a lack of motivational role models. "There is a lot of teenage pregnancy and alcoholism. Many young people don't have access to opportunities that could change their lives," Rirhandzu noted.

Her determination to break free from these constraints drove her to excel academically. "I worked hard in high school to gain the skills and knowledge needed to help others." She hopes to be a role model for young people, demonstrating that one's circumstances do not define their future.

A passion for health

Rirhandzu's decision to study infectious disease and immunology stems from a deep concern for healthcare in Africa. "Infectious diseases like HIV and TB [tuberculosis] disproportionately affect African countries," she explained. Her passion lies in advocating for better healthcare solutions tailored to the African context.

"We need African solutions to African problems."

Originally in the medical programme at UCT, she transitioned into an integrated programme that allowed her to pursue research alongside her clinical training. She conducted research at the South African TB Vaccine Initiative, working on improved diagnostic methods for TB.

"I love the practice of medicine, but I also love research because it allows us to find solutions that better suit African healthcare needs," she said. Now pursuing her master's part-time while completing her medical degree, she is committed to becoming a clinician-scientist. "We need African solutions to African problems," she explained.

Leadership and humanitarian work at UCT

Beyond her academic achievements, Rirhandzu has taken on numerous leadership roles at UCT. She began her journey in the Students' Health and Welfare Centres Organisation (SHAWCO), assisting with clinic operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. In her third year, she became a class representative, a faculty mentor, and the service director of the Golden Key Honour Society.

Her leadership extended into humanitarian efforts, particularly in the health sciences. She served as vice-chairperson of the Friends of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) chapter and played a key role in establishing the Health Sciences Arts and Music Society. "Medical students are often so focused on academics that they set aside their creative talents. We wanted to create a space where students could express themselves," she explained. Currently, she serves as the head of Global Surgery for the UCT Surgical Society and is part of the Research Alliance Initiative Fellowship under the university's Global Surgery division.

When asked about mentors who have influenced her journey, she highlighted the collective support she has received. "I've always reached out for help when I needed it, and my supervisors have been instrumental in guiding me. They helped shape my vision and created opportunities for me to pursue my master's degree and, hopefully, a PhD in the future."

She also credits her peers and colleagues for providing a supportive environment. "From friends to faculty members, I've been surrounded by amazing people who have helped me become the person I am today," she said.

A balancing act

With a demanding academic schedule and multiple leadership responsibilities, Rirhandzu relies on strong time management skills. "One of the most valuable lessons I learned in first-year was how to manage my time effectively," she shared. She carefully schedules her tasks to ensure that she maximises productivity while maintaining a balanced life.

"If you can put yourself out there, there's always someone that's going to help you."

Self-care is crucial to her well-being. "You cannot pour from an empty cup," she said. To stay motivated, she prioritises activities that bring her joy and relaxation. She attends church, which she finds therapeutic. Additionally, she is part of the faculty's netball team and enjoys jogging. "Doing things that fulfil me as an individual keeps me motivated to give my best in all other areas of my life."

She had this advice for students who want to take on leadership roles while also doing well academically: "I think anyone can do anything if they are very good at managing their time and very disciplined. Sometimes we think we cannot do it. The worst thing that can happen is you don't know but then you ask. If you can put yourself out there, there's always someone that's going to help you."

Looking ahead, Rirhandzu remains committed to her goal of transforming healthcare in Africa. Her research, leadership, and advocacy efforts align with her broader vision of contributing to sustainable health solutions for the continent. She hopes to continue inspiring young people, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds, to pursue their dreams despite challenges.