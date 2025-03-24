Zimbabwe: Mudiwa Hood Withdraws Charges Against DJ Ollah, Holy Ten

24 March 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

MUSICIAN Mudiwa Hood has withdrawn charges against journalist Owen Madondo, popularly known as DJ Ollah 7 before plea.

He also withdrew charges against rapper Holy Ten born Mukudzei Chitsama noting that he has seen it unnecessary to pursue the case after the two made public apologies.

The two were being accused of criminal defamation following a podcast interview they had last week.

"Do hereby solemnly and sincerely swear and declare the following: I filed criminal charges against Owen Madondo and Mukudzei Chitsama under CR 359/03/25 at ZRP Kopje.

"These criminal charges are emanating from a Facebook account DJ OLLA 7, in which the two were having a podcast show in which I was cyberbullied and harassed.

"I am withdrawing charges against both accused persons because I have taken note of the public apologies made by the Facebook account DJ Olla 7 that published the podcast and I have also taken note of the public apology made by Mukudzei Chitsama," Mudiwa said in his withdrawal affidavit.

Mudiwa Hood also said he does not wish to pursue the criminal charges against the two as this matter has been resolved amicably outside the confines of the courts.

"Charges against the two accused persons can therefore be withdrawn before plea.

"I freely state this voluntarily without being coerced or influenced by anyone.

"I make the above statement conscientiously believing the same to be true," he said.

The State also declined to prosecute Dj Ollah, stating that there was no criminal element in the charge.

The journalist who was at court had to return home before getting to the dock.

