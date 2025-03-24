Uganda: Nankabirwa Rallies Buvuma to Support President Museveni

24 March 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

The Minister for Energy and Mineral Development, Ruth Nankabirwa, has concluded a mobilisation campaign in Buvuma district, urging Ugandans to continue supporting President Museveni for sustained progress.

"We engaged with the masses on government achievements, ongoing projects, and the vision ahead," Nankabirwa said.

"I call upon all Ugandans to continue supporting President KagutaMuseveni for sustained progress."

Nankabirwa's campaign in Buvuma district is part of the broader efforts to rally support for President Museveni's re-election bid in 2026.

The minister's statement emphasized the importance of continuity and progress under Museveni's leadership.

As a seasoned politician, Nankabirwa has held various cabinet positions, including State Minister for Fisheries and State Minister for Microfinance.

Her current role as Minister for Energy and Mineral Development underscores her expertise in driving economic growth and development.

The campaign in Buvuma also highlights the government's focus on rural development and grassroots engagement.

By engaging with local communities, Nankabirwa and her team aim to promote government initiatives and projects that benefit the people of Buvuma and beyond.

