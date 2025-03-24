Kenyans Reap Big in Malaga, Stramilano Half Marathons

24 March 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Gilbert Kiprotich and Loice Chemnung won as Kenya dominated the podium of the men and women's races at the Malaga Half Marathon in Spain on Sunday.

Kiprotich clocked 58:27 to take first place, ahead of fellow countrymen, Patrick Kabirech Mosin (58:44) and Richard Yator (1:01:21) who finished second and third respectively.

Japan-based Kiprotich was running his first official race this year, following his last in November last year.

On that occassion, the 24-year-old timed 27:19.35 to finish third in the men's 10,000m at the Hachioji Long Distance competition in Hachioji, Japan.

One-two Kenyan finish

On the other hand, Chemnung timed 1:05:46 to top the women's race, ahead of another Kenyan, Miriam Chebet, who clocked 1:07:01 in second.

Ugandan Joy Cheptoyek completed the podium in third, clocking 1:08:00.

Victory in Spain was the perfect comeback for Chemnung who failed to finish in her last race at the Osaka Women's Marathon in Japan on January 26.

Furthermore, her time on Sunday was 12 seconds faster than last year's edition of the same competition when she cruised to victory.

Chemnung's other victory this year was at the Kenya Prisons Cross Country Championships where she clocked 33:09.7 to win the senior women's 10km race.

Mwangi, Gesare shine in Milan

Elsewhere, Simon Mwangi and Morine Gesare won the men and women's races respectively, at the Stramilano Half Marathon in Milan, Italy.

Mwangi clocked 1:00:54 to cut the tape, ahead of Rwandese Yves Nimuboma who finished second in 1:01:18.

The 2016 Africa Cross Country bronze medalist Charles Mneria finished third in 1:02:08.

In the women's competition, Gesare led a podium sweep for Kenya, timing 1:08:47 in first place.

Stellah Chebet came second in 1:11:19 as another Kenyan, Monicah Chebet Chepkwony, clinched third in 1:11:25.

