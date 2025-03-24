Kenya: Court Extends Suspension of CA's IMEI Rules for Travelers

Nairobi Kenya — The High Court has extended interim orders suspending the Communications Authority of Kenya's (CA) directive requiring travelers entering Kenya to declare the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers of their mobile devices upon phone entry into the country.

The court will deliver the judgment on July 4, 2025.

"Update: Orders extended; judgment to be delivered on 4 July 2025. The Court extended interim orders till judgment is delivered on 4 July 2025," read a statement by Katiba Institute.

This follows the Katiba Institute legal team on March 21, 2025, appearing before Justice Chacha Mwita to highlight submissions opposing the CA's directive.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) had also issued a notice enforcing the CA's rule, requiring mobile device importers, assemblers, and manufacturers to submit IMEI numbers.

Additionally, authorities instructed passengers entering Kenya to declare their device IMEIs and complete a registration form.

The petitioners argue that these measures are unconstitutional and invasive, raising concerns over privacy rights and regulatory overreach.

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) on March 10, 2025, had requested the High Court to dismiss a case filed by the Katiba Institute, which challenged the authority's directive.

The CA argued that the court had a lack of jurisdiction over the matter and insisted that it should be resolved through alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

The authority also stated that stakeholders, including mobile network operators and importers, were consulted prior to the directive's implementation. Furthermore, the KRA had already informed travelers of the customs requirements.

IMEI numbers are unique identifiers that enable mobile service providers to track a device's location within a 100-meter radius and access communication history.

The government stated that the directive aims to combat tax evasion and the illegal importation of mobile devices.