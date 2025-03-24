East Africa: Kenya to Benefit From Sh142.5mn Water Project Grant

23 March 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Global Water Center (GWC) has rolled out a new project to improve access to safely managed water across East Africa, backed by $1.1 million (Sh142.5 million) in grants from the Grundfos Foundation and The Coca-Cola Foundation.

The initiative, covering Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, and Uganda, aims to address a critical shortage of water professionals by developing vocational training programs and strengthening government capacity in the rural water sector.

"Safe and reliable water access is key to livelihoods, health, and social progress. This project will help governments build the technical skills needed to maintain water systems," said Kim Nøhr Skibsted, CEO of Grundfos Foundation.

The Global Analysis and Assessment of Sanitation and Drinking-Water (GLAAS) report highlights that many African countries have less than 50 percent of the workforce needed for water and sanitation infrastructure, posing a major sustainability risk.

Key focus areas of the project are identifying training gaps and designing vocational courses for water professionals and partnering with local and global stakeholders to ensure sustainability and scalability, among others.

While the $1.1 million grant funds the first phase, GWC seeks additional partners to support the full rollout.

"We invite others to collaborate and help drive systemic change for safe, reliable water access across East Africa," said Thomas Johnston, CEO of GWC.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.