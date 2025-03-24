Somalia: Cargo Plane From Kenya Crashes Near Mogadishu, Killing All 5 Aboard

23 March 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — A Kenyan-registered cargo plane crashed near Mogadishu, Somalia, on Saturday, killing all five crew members on board, the Somalia Civil Aviation Authority said.

The aircraft, a DHC-5D Buffalo with serial number 109 and registration 5Y-RBA, went down about 24 kilometers (15 miles) southwest of the capital at approximately 5:43 p.m. local time. The plane was operated by Trident Aviation Limited, a Kenya-based company, and was returning from Dhobley town in the Lower Juba region after delivering supplies to African Union forces.

"There were five persons on board, all of whom tragically lost their lives," the authority said in a statement issued hours after the crash was confirmed. The flight was en route to Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu when the incident occurred.

Dhobley serves as the headquarters for the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) troops from Kenya, who operate in Sector II of Jubaland state. The identities of the crew members were not immediately released.

The Somalia Civil Aviation Authority expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and said government agencies, along with partners, were on-site conducting search and rescue operations. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, with more details expected as aviation teams gather additional information.

Somalia's poor road infrastructure has made air transport a preferred option for many, offering a faster and safer alternative amid the ongoing threat of al-Shabaab militants. Authorities noted there is no evidence suggesting the group, which lacks known capabilities to down aircraft, was involved in the incident.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.