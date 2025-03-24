Kenya: Urgent Action Needed As Dementia Cases Rise in Kenya

23 March 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Muthomi

Nairobi — Dementia is rapidly becoming one of Kenya's most pressing health challenges, yet stigma, misinformation, and a lack of awareness continue to hinder early diagnosis and care.

Thousands of families struggle in silence, often dismissing symptoms--such as memory loss, confusion, and difficulty communicating--as "just old age." In some cases, cultural beliefs attribute the condition to supernatural forces, further delaying medical intervention.

A new study by the Aga Khan University's Brain and Mind Institute (BMI), in collaboration with the Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative (DAC) and Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi (AKUH, N), highlights these challenges.

"Stigma and misinformation prevent early diagnosis, leaving caregivers overwhelmed with little support. Participation in dementia research is also hindered by cultural concerns and mistrust," said Dr. Edna Bosire, the study's lead researcher.

By the time most families seek help, the disease has often progressed to an advanced stage. Even then, access to care is limited due to a shortage of trained specialists, high costs of diagnosis and treatment and lack of awareness about dementia

"Dementia steals a person's sunset years, altering their memory, personality, and independence," said Dr. Sylvia Mbugua, Neurologist and Head of Section at AKUH, N. "Early diagnosis is critical, but we need more specialists and national policies to prioritize dementia as a public health issue."

Despite rising cases, Kenya's investment in dementia research and care remains limited. Prof. Zul Merali, Founding Director of BMI, emphasized the urgency of funding research and developing local solutions.

"We must create a system where dementia care is accessible, affordable, and evidence-based," he said.

The Ministry of Health has taken initial steps to integrate dementia care into Kenya's broader mental health strategy. Dr. Mercy Karanja, Director of the Mental Health Division, stressed the need for clear policies, workforce training, and community-based support programs.

"We are working to improve access to diagnosis and care, but much more needs to be done," she noted.

With the right policies, increased public awareness, and greater investment in healthcare, Kenya has a chance to transform dementia care--ensuring every affected person receives the support they deserve.

