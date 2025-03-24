Kenya: Kalonzo Raises Red Flag Over IEBC Reconstitution

Nairobi — Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has raised concerns over the transparency and fairness in the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), following the recent pact between President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

During an event in Kiambu County, Kalonzo disclosed that he had written to Odinga, emphasizing the need for equitable representation in selecting IEBC commissioners.

"I thought Raila would be on my side throughout, but now I have written to him because we must put things straight so that we cannot have confusion," Musyoka said.

He expressed apprehension that the Ruto-Odinga agreement might adversely affect the implementation of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report, particularly the reconstitution of the IEBC.

"We are waiting for the opportune time, the panel selecting the commissioners must nominate people evenly. When we were deliberating on the NADCO report with Kikuyu MP, I called for consultation and concurrence," Musyoka noted.

The Wiper Leader also highlighted his expectation of Odinga's support in ensuring transparency, adding that he had communicated his concerns formally to prevent potential confusion.

"As a country, we have reached a level where nobody, particularly those in leadership, does not know where Kenya is headed. But for us, we are a loyal people's opposition," Kalonzo declared.

The reconstitution of the IEBC has been a focal point in the NADCO discussions, with both government and opposition figures pushing for urgency.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah noted that addressing the IEBC's reformation is a priority, while Kalonzo emphasized that electoral justice, encompassing the audit of the 2022 presidential election, should take precedence.

The NADCO report, which outlines recommendations for electoral reforms, has encountered challenges, including legal obstacles.

The High Court in Kiambu suspended its implementation after a petitioner raised concerns about its contents, leading to accusations from Kalonzo that the Kenya Kwanza administration is attempting to derail the report's actualization.