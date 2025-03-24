Kenya: CS Duale Urges Corporate Sector to Support Ecosystem Protection

Nairobi — Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has called on Kenyan corporates to partner with the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) in protecting the country's ecosystems, emphasizing the critical role of private sector involvement in environmental conservation.

Duale made the remarks on Monday while launching the Sh160 million, 14.2-kilometer fence around the Ngong Road Forest-Sanctuary Block in Nairobi, a project implemented in partnership with the I&M Foundation. The initiative is part of Kenya's broader 15-billion Tree Growing project, which aims to restore degraded landscapes by 2032.

The "Imarisha Ngong Road Forest" initiative, executed in three phases, is designed to enhance forest protection while benefiting surrounding communities. The project includes five modern access gates to regulate forest entry, seven ranger houses to strengthen security, as well as event grounds, boreholes, and tree nurseries to support conservation and livelihoods.

Duale emphasized that corporate involvement is essential in ensuring long-term forest sustainability, urging more companies to collaborate with KFS to invest in reforestation, climate resilience, and ecosystem restoration efforts.

Accompanied by Forestry Development Secretary George Tarus, Duale also stressed the need for transparency and good governance in the management of forest resources, calling for increased public participation in the issuance of special user licenses to prevent exploitation.

The event, hosted by Chief Conservator of Forests Alex Lemarkoko, was attended by I&M Bank Director Gul Khan and I&M Foundation Director Sarit Raja-Shah, underscoring the role of private sector partnerships in Kenya's environmental conservation agenda.

The Ngong Road Forest project is expected to boost biodiversity, enhance security along the Southern Bypass, and reinforce Kenya's position as a leader in climate action.