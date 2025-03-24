East Africa: Unusual Weather Conditions Expected in Horn of Africa From April to June

22 March 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Times Reporter

The Horn of Africa will experience a weather anomaly characterized by drier- and wetter-than-usual conditions between April and June, the Climate Prediction and Applications Center (ICPAC) of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), a regional bloc, said on Friday, March 21.

In its latest forecast, ICPAC indicated a high likelihood of drier-than-usual conditions over the eastern Horn of Africa, with the central and northwestern areas recording wetter-than-usual conditions during the season.

"Drier-than-usual conditions are expected over southeastern Ethiopia, central to southern Somalia, eastern Kenya, and isolated areas in western Uganda and South Sudan," ICPAC said.

On the other hand, the IGAD agency said wetter-than-usual conditions would be expected over western Kenya, eastern Uganda, much of South Sudan, southern Sudan, parts of central to southwestern Ethiopia, Rwanda, parts of Burundi, and Tanzania.

It noted that for most parts of the region, the corresponding temperatures would be warmer than usual during the April to June season.

The weather anomaly is attributed to climate change, with the region being one of the most vulnerable to the phenomenon, according to the ICPAC and the World Meteorological Organization.

According to a recent report issued by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and IGAD, some 66.9 million people are food insecure in the Horn of Africa due to climate shocks and rising conflicts.

The Horn of Africa, also known as the Somali Peninsula, is a large peninsula and geopolitical region in East Africa located on the easternmost part of the African mainland.

It is the fourth largest peninsula in the world and is composed of four countries - Somalia, Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Eritrea.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.