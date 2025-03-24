South Africa: Six Valves Opened At Vaal Dam to Increase Outflows

24 March 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has opened six valves at the Vaal Dam to gradually increase water outflows by another 200 cubic metres per second (mᵌ/s) and manage water levels.

The opening of six valves at 12pm on Monday is in addition to the single sluice gate that was opened last week, as water levels at the dam continue to rise.

In an update report on the Vaal River system, issued on Monday, the department said the dam is currently at its full capacity at 107.43%.

"At Bloemhof Dam, water releases have also been increased by 50 cubic metres per second from yesterday's 350.97 - to 400 mᵌ/s - to allow for the extra flows that are expected from the Vaal Dam. Water levels at [Bloemhof] are currently at 99.97%, and the aim is to keep it at below 100%," the department said.

The release of water on both dams is due to the rising of water levels as a result of the continuous rainfall.

READ | Water outflows increased at Bloemhof Dam

The department assured that the current water release by the one sluice gate, including the six valves at the Vaal Dam and the pipes at Bloemhof, is within the safe operational limits and is not expected to lead to overtopping of riverbanks downstream.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.