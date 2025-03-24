Malawi: Good News - Mzuzu & Karonga Airports Set to Resume Flights in 3wks, Boosting Northern Malawi's Growth

24 March 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Our Reporter

The long-awaited reopening of Mzuzu and Karonga airports is just three weeks away, marking a significant milestone for northern Malawi. Deputy Minister of Transport Steven Malondera confirmed the exciting news during an inspection of Karonga airport, emphasizing the transformative impact this move will have on mining, agriculture, and tourism in the region.

Karonga Airport, which last handled domestic flights in 2010, will now play a key role in supporting operations at Kayelekera Uranium Mine and other mining ventures, making it easier to transport equipment and personnel.

Malondera highlighted the airport's potential to drive economic growth, saying, "This facility will be a vital link for the government's Agriculture, Tourism, and Mining (ATM) strategy."

Meanwhile, Mzuzu International Airport's reopening is set to create jobs, ease pressure on road transport, and boost government revenue, with airport fees already contributing significantly to the transport sector's earnings.

With upgraded runways and expanded facilities, this development promises to open new opportunities for northern Malawi. The countdown is on--will these airports become game-changers for the region's economy?

