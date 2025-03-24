Somalia: Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia Bids Farewell to African Union Chairperson

24 March 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Second Deputy Prime Minister, Abdissalam Abdulle Ali, today bid farewell to African Union Chairperson, Mohamud Ali Yusuf, at Aden Adde International Airport, following a two-day visit to the country.

During his stay in Mogadishu, the African Union Chairperson held meetings with Somalia's top government officials, where they discussed strengthening relations between Somalia and the African Union, supporting the AUSSOM mission, and efforts toward peace and reconstruction in the country.

The Second Deputy Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the African Union Chairperson for his visit and praised the African Union's role in promoting peace and development in Somalia.

He emphasized the importance of cooperation in areas such as security, national reconciliation, and economic development.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.