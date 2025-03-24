Somalia: Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia Bids Farewell to African Union Chairperson

Mogadishu — Somalia's Second Deputy Prime Minister, Abdissalam Abdulle Ali, today bid farewell to African Union Chairperson, Mohamud Ali Yusuf, at Aden Adde International Airport, following a two-day visit to the country.

During his stay in Mogadishu, the African Union Chairperson held meetings with Somalia's top government officials, where they discussed strengthening relations between Somalia and the African Union, supporting the AUSSOM mission, and efforts toward peace and reconstruction in the country.

The Second Deputy Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the African Union Chairperson for his visit and praised the African Union's role in promoting peace and development in Somalia.

He emphasized the importance of cooperation in areas such as security, national reconciliation, and economic development.