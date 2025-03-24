African Ministers Advocate Digitalization to Support Smallholder Farmers

21 March 2025
African Development Bank (Abidjan)

Agricultural ministers from several African countries have called for the digitalization of the sector over the next five years (2025-2030) to address problems of risk and the distribution faced by smallholder farmers in Africa.

The ministers presented the proposal at the Financing Smallholder Farmers in Africa conference held on March 17-18, 2025. The conference, themed "Scaling Finance for Smallholder Farmers in Africa," was organized by the African Development Bank in collaboration with the Pan-African Framers Organization (PAFO).

Gambian Minister of Agriculture Demba Sabally emphasized the importance of organizing smallholders into associations to improve their access to finance. "The next task is to strengthen the digital sector, the digital platform and the system for registration of farmers, and to provide them with real assistance," he said, adding that the digitalization of agriculture will eliminate intermediaries, whose activities often increase financial costs for smallholder farmers.

Smallholder farmers represent 70 percent of Gambia's workforce and contribute 30 percent of the country's GDP, Sabally said, calling them the main guarantors of Gambia's food security. He called for increased collaboration with financial institutions to help his country with the implementation of the policy.

Madagascar's Minister of Agriculture, François Sergio Hajarison, reinforced this position, stating that digitalization can do much to solve the problems of risk and distribution of inputs. He said 80% of the Malagasy population depends on agriculture, with 90% classified as small family farmers.

Liberia's Agricultural Minister Alexander Nuetah identified financial literacy as a significant barrier for farmers seeking loans. "Majority of our farmers lack financial know-how. As a result, financial institutions are reluctant to provide them with financing," he explained.

Liberia plans to establish a mechanization center where farmers can obtain equipment with government support, alongside initiatives to digitalize agricultural operations and strengthen partnerships with development partners.

The ministers emphasized the need for collaboration between governments, financial institutions, and the private sector to support smallholder farmers.

