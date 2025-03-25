Angola: WFP and Japan Support Angola to Strengthen Food and Water Security in Drought Stricken Areas

Luanda, Angola — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a contribution of US$ 2 million from the Government of Japan to support over 27,000 people affected by drought in southern Angola. This funding will enhance the food and water security while strengthening the resilience of smallholder farmers through Japanese agricultural technology innovations.

In collaboration with the Government of Angola, WFP will scale up efforts to promote sustainable access to water, boost agricultural production, and improve the livelihoods of communities impacted by a prolonged drought and the El Niño event in Huíla and Cunene provinces. Through this initiative, WFP will provide solar-powered water supply and small-scale irrigation systems, skills training, and technical assistance to strengthen local value chains and create economic opportunities for smallholder farmers.

WFP will also partner with a Japanese technology company, leveraging its expertise and innovative solutions to help unlock the country's agricultural potential and advance national development priorities.

"WFP's collaboration with the Government of Japan and the Japanese private sector has the potential to become a game-changer for Angola's agriculture sector," said José Ferrão, WFP Head of Office in Angola. "By combining WFP's deep field presence and knowledge of the local context and Japan's cutting-edge technology, this project will empower communities facing climate shocks to build long-term food and water security."

This generous contribution comes from a new initiative dedicated to sustainable socioeconomic development in Africa, in the lead-up to the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) to be held in Yokohama, Japan in August 2025.

"The project supported by this new initiative and implemented in collaboration with WFP and NEC Corporation will be presented at TICAD9 as a model of co-created innovative solutions with Africa," said Toru Suzuki, the Japanese Ambassador to Angola.

"It also contributes to Japan's Country Development Cooperation Policy for Angola, which is aligned with the National Development Plan (2023-2027), that identifies the agriculture sector as a driver to promote food security and economic diversification and accelerating sustainable development."

WFP has been complementing the Government's drought response efforts by delivering specialised nutrition support and food vouchers to families with malnourished children, as well as pregnant and breastfeeding women and girls. WFP also trains and mentors health facility staff and community health workers to conduct nutrition screenings and deliver programmes to address moderate acute malnutrition and improve maternal and child health outcomes.