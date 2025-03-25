Zimbabwe: Moral Restoration - First Lady Meets With Boys-Only Schools to Promote Discipline, Integrity

Keen to restore morality among learners and mould them into morally upright citizens, First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday held a moral restoration programme targeting boys-only schools in Harare where children are allegedly indulging in immoral activities largely due to Western influences as she leaves no place and no one behind in her initiatives.

The programme, which is modelled around the highly successful Gota/Nhanga/Ixhiba initiative, comes at a time when abuse of social media, bullying, homosexuality, drug and substance abuse, and theft among many other vices have taken root at schools.

The boys openly mentioned these vices happening in schools.

It also came to light during the programme that boarders and day scholars at various institutions have reportedly forged toxic alliances in which the latter smuggle cell phones and drugs which are not permitted, into schoolyards.

The learners are also mixing cereals and cordial drinks and letting them ferment into highly potent brews which they then drink and get intoxicated at the expense of their studies.

On the other hand, some are consuming social media content that does not bode well with their studies.

The students also revealed that some of their peers in boarding were evading school security and scaling over the security fence at night to go to nightclubs.

Unnoticed they would sneak back into school, intoxicated.

Amai Mnangagwa said she would also engage with girls from girls-only schools.

There are reports that at girls-only schools, some learners are cutting their school dresses into unsightly short dresses and skirts that set typical examples of how never to dress.

While the mother of the nation, who has a passion for the welfare of children, has in the past been interacting with learners at core education schools, she felt those in single-sex schools were a large constituency that deserved her attention too.

Learners at whatever level, the First Lady often remarks, need to do away with activities that restrain them from focusing on education leading to social and economic challenges in the future.

In light of this, yesterday Dr Mnangagwa sat down with learners from boys-only private and Government schools where a wide range of discussions took place.

Some of the schools that attended include Allan Wilson, Churchill Boys High, Prince Edward, Oriel Boys, Ellis Robins and Cranborne Boys High.

Amai Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe has a rich cultural heritage with in-built mechanisms to fight juvenile delinquency among other social ills.

She then invited traditional chiefs who are the custodians of the country's culture and heritage to speak to the boys.

Church pastors and a media guru, were also part of the speakers brought by the First Lady.

Dr Mnangagwa's aim is to mould boys into responsible men by providing them with wise counsel.

"It is a profound sense of responsibility that I stand before you today at this unique gathering of young men representing the potential of our nation. Today, I wish to speak to you directly, young men, about the bedrock upon which our nation is built, that is integrity, virtue and the indispensable role of discipline in shaping your future and indeed the future of Zimbabwe. As I look at your faces, I see future doctors, engineers, teachers, entrepreneurs, and leaders of tomorrow. You are the inheritors of a rich and vibrant culture, a tapestry woven with the threads of our history, traditions, and values.

"This heritage is not a relic of the past. It is a living, breathing force that shapes our present and guides our future," she said.

She said culture was the framework that detects moral purpose, informs relationships and defines people's sense of belonging.

"It is the language we speak, the stories we tell, the values we uphold, and the respect we show for our elders and our community. Our culture emphasises the importance of Ubuntu, that profound sense of interconnectedness.

"The belief that "I am because we are", it teaches us compassion, empathy and the value of collective responsibility. It encourages us to be mindful of our actions and their impact on those around us. In a world that is globalised, it is easy to lose sight of our cultural identity.

"However, it is precisely in these times that we must hold fast to our cultural heritage. It is our anchor, our compass and our source of strength. I urge you, young man, to embrace your culture with pride," the First Lady said.

As young men, Dr Mnangagwa said, they have the opportunity to cultivate virtue in their lives.

"Be kind to others, be compassionate to those in need and be courageous in standing up for what is right. Strive to be the best version of yourselves and to make a positive impact on the world around you. Cultural integrity and virtue are essential building blocks, but they are not enough on their own. To realize our full potential, we must also cultivate discipline which is the ability to control your impulses, to focus your attention and to persevere in the face of challenges. It is the bridge that connects your aspirations to your achievements. While it is natural to be interested in relationships, I want to caution you against pursuing romantic relationships too early for this can lead to early marriages which have challenges. If you marry at your age, how do you take care of the wife and children when you have no skill to earn a living? You are still children yourselves, being looked after by your own parents. You need to wait until the right time.

For now, concentrate on education and personal development for you have big opportunities ahead of you," she said.

She said discipline was the key to unlocking potential in achieving one's goals and dreams.

While technology offers immense opportunities for progress and development, the First Lady said it also presents unique challenges to culture and values.

"The misuse of technology, particularly social media and the Internet, can erode our cultural norms, promote harmful behaviours, and distract us from our goals. Technology can be a powerful tool for communication, education, and innovation but it can also be a source of social isolation. The anonymity of the internet can embolden individuals to engage in behaviours that they would never consider in the real world. We must be mindful of the potential dangers of technology and use it responsibly. Be critical of the information you encounter online, protect your privacy, and avoid engaging in cyberbullying or other harmful behaviours. Use technology to connect with others in a meaningful way to learn new skills, and to contribute to the betterment of society.

"Furthermore, we must be wary in protecting our cultural norms from the effects of technology, the values of respect, integrity, and responsibility must guide our online interactions as much as they do our offline interactions.

Let us use technology to strengthen our culture, not to undermine it," she said.

The mother of the nation said she was deeply concerned about the rising tide of drug abuse among young people.

"The misuse of drugs, including the dangerous practice of brewing homemade concoctions from food items poses a grave threat to your health, your future, and the well-being of our nation.

Drug abuse can lead to addiction, mental health problems, academic failure, and even death. It can destroy families, shatter dreams and cripple communities. It is a scourge that we must fight with all our might.

I understand that peer pressure, stress and boredom can contribute to drug abuse but I urge you, my children, to resist the temptation to experiment with the drugs. Seek help from your teachers, counsellors, family members, or other trusted adults. Young men, you are the future leaders of Zimbabwe. The choices you make today will shape the future of our country. I urge you to embrace your cultural heritage, cultivate integrity and virtue, and embrace discipline. Avoid drug abuse, and support your friends who may be at risk. Believe in yourselves, believe in your potential, and believe in the power of your dreams. Strive to be the best version of yourselves, and to make a positive impact on the world around you," she said.

"Vana vangu mandiudza misikanzwa iri kuitwa nevamwe in schools zvinova zvisina kunaka. Parents are working flat out to give you a decent education. Where is mischief now coming from, whose child is taking drugs and bullying others, is it peer pressure? Ko hunhu maisepi, hunhu hausiiwe kumba muchienda kuboarding school, unofamba nawo. Upper grades bully lower grades, stealing their food and forcing them to do chores for you, this is not right. As parents, we are looking up to you kuti muzotichengeta remangwana and carry the family name forward. Choose your friends wisely, friends that push you to study hard and do good. We say no to bad behaviour. I am happy that our traditional chiefs and church pastors are here to also talk to you. What you learnt today ngaive mbuva yako yemangwana. Some of you might get scholarships to go study abroad kusina vabereki venyu, these teachings will help you wherever you go."

Evangelist Nelly Gwatidzo touched on the boy child.

"What is a boy child, do you know your identity and your roles as a boy child? Do you know that you are the father of tomorrow? The foundation is laid today. If you start wearing three trousers at once when you are still in school, when you become a father unenge wakutofamba wakapfeka wardrobe yese ka, this is not good, lay your tomorrow's foundation today and become a responsible man in the future. You also shape your future through prayers. When in boarding schools, are you praying? Prayer is the answer to everything," she said.

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service Chaplain, Christine Phiri, lit up the event with her humorous presentation.

She said if the boys failed to learn to control their feelings and emotions at this stage, they would end up as her guests in prison.

"A disciplined boy knows when to control himself and to wait for the right time.

"If you fail to control your feelings after seeing a girl and end up raping her, rinodoka takudya newe sadza kujeri kwandinoshanda. It is normal to have a love relationship when you are mature not to have love relationships when you are still in school and relying on parents for underwear and a pair of socks," she said.

She further spoke against young boys who are dating older women.

"Others are dating older women and become maBen 10. Be like Joseph in the bible who resisted the temptation of Potiphar's wife. Amai these children, who are dating older women, are taking drugs like Viagra to match the older woman's energy. Amai said you are the future leaders, how can you become a leader when you are always drunk and high. Don't be pressured to take drugs by friends, say no to peer pressure.

"You are calling yourselves boys dzedrip, walking around with dropped trousers. Do you know that the sagging of pants originated from prisons in Western countries as a sign of sexual availability by homosexuals? Amai is saying do not copy everything that you see on social media," she said.

Chaplain Phiri shared the story of her life saying she was once a drunkard before Grace located her.

She urged the boys to stay away from drugs and to resist the temptation.

Herald Editor Victoria Ruzvidzo touched on the good and bad side of social media.

She paid tribute to the First Lady for her life teachings.

"Today I am going to talk about the two sides of social media and technology. The good and the bad side. We are now living in a global village due to technology. Let us talk about all the platforms under social media.

"What are the advantages of using social media?" she asked.

The boys gave many benefits of social media saying through social media they can do online lessons, follow current affairs and what is happening around the world, and that it can be used for educational research.

Mrs Ruzvidzo concurred with them saying a person can do progressive things on social media.

"But with all these good things, it also has a bad side. Social media yakaipirei?

The boys pointed at cyberbullying, getting influenced by external forces, promoting drug abuse, and violence, and adopting other cultures like homosexuality hence, losing one's identity in the process.

One of the boys openly said some boys were practicing homosexuality in boarding schools.

"Some of the problems that we are facing in schools currently are that of homosexuality. Some of us no longer feel comfortable because someone will be pestering us for a homosexual relationship. It affects studies. My peers, you know exactly what's happening in our toilets," he said.

Another one revealed that some students were sneaking out, going to clubs, and bringing drugs into schoolyards.

Another student had wise words for his peers, "We have to remember where we come from, who we are as Zimbabwe. We are now losing our identity because of social media. There are certain values that we are supposed to present at all times. Like what Amai said, we have to be disciplined for us to be successful in the future," she said

Chief Chikwaka weighed in saying; "These children are our future. The parents are facing a lot of problems from these children. As parents we want the best for our children that is why we send them to school. Instead of using that opportunity to study and build their future, they engage in a lot of vices. You are abusing drugs and substances, which is very bad. You are destroying your future. Some of the teachers are also accomplices in that they are the ones who bring drugs for the children. You should stop that forthwith. Let's ensure that our children stay away from drugs and other vices and encourage them to work hard in school. Our children, you are the future leaders, but we can't have leaders who are always high on drugs. The bad things that you do today will hurt your future. We want you to be well-behaved boys who will be good fathers tomorrow. You have told us that some of you are now engaging in homosexuality which is a terrible sin. It's so disgusting and it's unZimbabwean. Stop it forthwith. Aspire to become professionals, and create good names for yourselves. As children, you should not abuse your rights muchiramba kuterera vabereki nemateacher hiding under the guise of rights. As traditional leaders, we are pleading with the relevant authorities to re-look on the issue of disciplining children. Isu takakura tichirohwa kwete zvekuurayiwa but for purposes of discipline," he said.

Chief Mutasa said mischief by boys starts from the adolescent stage where they start experimenting with things meant for adults.

"As chiefs, we are the custodians of culture and heritage especially on family values, therefore, we are there to place you on the correct path. During our days we would go swimming with girls and nothing would happen but these days it is a different story. Young boys, even 14-year-olds, are now sexually active. Wait until the time is right," he said.

Chief Njelele said the way today's youths are doing things was worrisome.

He partly blamed parents for the children's mischief saying they no longer have time with their children with some even asking their children to light up a cigarette for them. Chief Chinamhora also had teachings for the boys.