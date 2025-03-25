Zimbabwe: Athletes Savour Kirsty's Historic Feat

As Zimbabwe celebrates Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture Kirsty Coventry's historic election as president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), both current and former athletes have hailed the milestone with pride and admiration - saluting one of their own for etching her name into global sporting history.

Coventry, who touched down at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Sunday, was greeted with jubilation from a passionate crowd that included high-ranking Government officials, sports dignitaries, and a host of Olympians - all united in recognition of a momentous national achievement.

Among those present were Olympians Abel Chimukoko, Tendai Chimusasa, Gaily Dube and Alexander Kwangwari, who each paid glowing tribute to the swimming icon.

Chimukoko, who is president of the Zimbabwe Olympians Association, said Coventry's rise to the top of world sport was a proud moment for all Olympians.

"We are all excited. Our Honourable Minister Kirsty Coventry is an Olympian," said Chimukoko.

"As Olympians, we are thrilled to have one of us elected as the IOC president, which is the highest office in global sport.

"She is the second-youngest IOC president ever, the first female, the first African, and the first Zimbabwean to hold this position. It's a remarkable achievement."

In a world where athletes often face obscurity after retirement, former long-distance runner Chimusasa said Coventry's success was a beacon of hope.

"We are so proud of her as one of the Olympians. I once travelled with her to the Sydney Olympics," said Chimusasa.

"It is so important for Africa and for Zimbabwe that we now have an African chosen to be the IOC president. She has made us incredibly proud.

"We are especially happy for women. I believe fellow women will feel inspired knowing that the first female IOC president is from Zimbabwe. What a historic moment."

Former sprinter Gaily Dube echoed that sentiment, saying Coventry had raised the bar for what is possible through discipline and perseverance.

"I am privileged to witness this," she said.

"I'm elated that one of our own has been elected as the first woman, first African, and first Zimbabwean to lead the IOC in our lifetime.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is an inspiration. She is going to motivate many people, particularly women, to realise that we can also achieve great things."

Former boxer Alexander Kwangwari, who represented Zimbabwe at the 1996 Olympic Games, added: "I am very proud of our Honourable Kirsty Coventry for representing us as Africa. I'm very happy for her."

Current national team athletes also spoke of how the landmark moment would inspire their own efforts on the field of play.

With the Sables preparing for the Rugby Africa Cup in July, national rugby captain Hilton Mudariki said the unity and joy shown on Sunday underscored the power of sport to uplift a nation.

"It definitely inspires us," Mudariki said.

"We know that sport can make a huge difference. Yes, we do face difficult times, but as you can see, everyone is happy.

"We are celebrating her. It's something that will definitely push us to achieve more this year."

Lady Chevrons cricketer Nomvelo Sibanda said Coventry's story was a reminder that dreams are valid in the world of sport.

"I think I've been inspired," said Sibanda. "I believe that everything is possible through sport.

"It's a huge achievement. It's definitely something that will inspire the younger generation to believe in their own potential and to play with purpose."