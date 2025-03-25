Zimbabwe: Looming Zimbabwe 'Uprising' Echoes Overthrow of Mugabe As Calls Mount to Oust Mnangagwa

24 March 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Frank Chikowore

Zimbabweans are bracing for a repeat of the events of November 2017 that led to the ousting of Robert Mugabe who had ruled the country with an iron fist for 37 years.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa's second and last term in office is hanging by a thread after former freedom fighters backing his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, called for an "uprising" on 31 March, demanding that he resign following allegations of massive corruption, nepotism and a litany of other charges.

Mnangagwa - who came to power through a military coup, led by then army chief Chiwenga, that ousted former president Robert Mugabe in November 2017 after accusing Mugabe of being surrounded by criminals - promised a raft of key democratic and economic reforms to save the country from economic collapse. But, war veterans now feel that the president has reneged on his promises and presided over a floundering economy characterised by favouritism, cronyism and organised looting of the national cake.

With only three years before the expiry of his last constitutional term of office, Mnangagwa's loyalists are campaigning for the Zanu-PF leader to remain in office beyond 2028. But Mnangagwa (82) has told Zimbabweans that he will not seek an extension of his term, claiming he is a "constitutionalist".

The constitution prohibits Mnangagwa from contesting in the 2028 presidential elections.

Riled by this campaigning, ex-combatants led by Blessed Runesu Geza - a...

