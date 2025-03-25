Kenya: Nyachae Explains Decision to Quit EACJ and Why He Wouldn't Vacate As IEBC Chair

Nairobi — Former East African Court of Justice (EACJ) Judge Charles Nyachae has revealed that he resigned from the regional court in January 2024 after chronic nonfunding rendered the court dysfunctional.

Speaking during his interview for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson position, Nyachae described the court as largely inactive, noting that he was earning USD2,000 per month despite the institution rarely convening.

"The EACJ is an ad hoc court that operates on a specific calendar, with only four sessions annually. However, these sessions were frequently canceled due to financial constraints, making it difficult for the court to function effectively," Nyachae explained.

He added that many of his colleagues at the EACJ also serve as judges in their respective national courts, making it inconvenient for them when sessions were canceled.

"I felt I was not adding value to the people of East Africa by remaining in a court that hardly operated," he stated, justifying his decision to step down.

The former EACJ judge firmly dismissed suggestions he would quit under pressure saying he did not see a similar situation presenting itself at IEBC.

"Even if funding challenges came up, I consider seeking for funds as a job," he told the panel.

Reforms

Nyachae now seeks to lead Kenya's electoral commission, positioning himself as a reform-minded candidate committed to efficiency and institutional effectiveness.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He currently serves as the Chairperson of the Council of the Kenya School of Government.

Nyachae was the third candidate to appear before the selection panel on Monday, after former Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court Ann Amadi and Chief Magistrate Abdulqadir Lorot.

The panel was scheduled to interview Edward Katama Ngeywa before closing Monday's session.

Erastus Edung Ethekon, Francis Kakai Kissinger, Jacob Ngwele Muvengei, and Joy Brenda Masinde-Mdivo will face the panel on Tuesday.

The final group -- comprising Lilian Wanjiku Manegene, Robert Akumu Asembo, and Saul Simiyu Wasilwa -- will appear before the Makanda-led panel on Wednesday.

A total of thirty-seven candidates had expressed interest in the IEBC Chairperson position before the list was narrowed down to eleven.

The selection panel will commence interviews for the six vacant IEBC Commissioner positions on Thursday, March 28.