Kenya Rugby AGM Adjourned to Allow Mediation Over Leadership Wars

24 March 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) have adjourned their annual general meeting (AGM), earlier planned for Monday evening at the RFUEA Grounds.

The AGM was adjourned for 30 days to allow for the mediation process over the ongoing leadership wrangles in the union.

"There are a lot of conflicts within the board and I feel that it would not be proper to have this AGM while that is going on. I propose that we postpone it until we reach a consensus," Erick Ondieki, Kisumu RFC treasurer said.

The proposal was seconded by Homeboyz RFUEA chair Oscar Mango who called for the need to allow the mediation process take course.

Following a majority vote in favour of the proposal, KRU chair Alexander 'Sasha' Mutai adjourned the AGM, with the next one set to be held within 30 days.

The AGM was to be held against the backdrop of wrangles within the board, pitting Mutai and his secretary general, Ray Olendo.

It all began with Mutai's suspension via an emergency board meeting early this month.

However, the chair fired back, describing his suspension as unprocedural and riddled with malice.

Subsequently, the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) ruled in his favour, reversing his suspension pending a determination of the matter.

Last week, SDT ordered for mediation between the warring parties to be undertaken by Senior Counsel John Ohaga.

Ohaga is to submit a report on the process by April 2.

Monday's AGM was expected to deliberate on, among other issues, a motion of no confidence against the chair.

However, Thursday's ruling by SDT barred any deliberations on the matter at the AGM.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.