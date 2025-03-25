Kenya: Postal Corporation of Kenya Petitions EACC Over Alleged Land Grabbing in Kiambu

Nairobi — The Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) has petitioned the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to investigate the alleged grabbing of its land in Kiambu by the Kiambu County Government.

In a letter to EACC, PCK--through lawyer Njenga Kiarie of KAN Advocates LLP--raised concerns over the encroachment, specifically citing Governor Kimani Wamatangi and Chief Officer for Roads and Transport Daniel Njenga for abuse of office and unlawful occupation of the corporation's property.

The letter, stamped as received by EACC on March 20, 2025, states: "PCK wishes to formally lodge a complaint against Governor Kimani Wamatangi and Daniel Njenga, Chief Officer for Roads and Transport, for gross abuse of office, unlawful encroachment, misrepresentation, and misconduct in public office."

A copy of the letter was also sent to the Inspector General of Police, where it was similarly acknowledged on the same date.

Calls for Security Reinforcement

Earlier, Postmaster General John Tunoi's office wrote to the National Police Service and the Ministry of Interior and National Administration seeking police reinforcement to erect a perimeter fence and evict illegal occupants from the property.

In a letter dated February 28, 2025 (Ref: DF:720/FM/28/02/2025), Tunoi's office requested security support to protect the land from encroachers.

The Kiambu Senior Deputy County Commissioner, in correspondence to the Kiambu Sub-County Police Commander (Ref: C/SEC/GN/VOL.1/31), reiterated the request, stating:

"The Postmaster General/CEO has written to us on the above-cited subject matter via letter Ref: DF:720/FM/28/02/2025 dated February 28, 2025. The purpose of this letter, therefore, is to ask that you provide the security support as requested."

A follow-up letter dated March 3, 2025, from PCK Facilities Manager Rose Musyimi, reinforced the request, explaining:

"As indicated in the referenced letter (Ref. C/SEC/GN/VOL.1/31), PCK intends to commence the fencing exercise of the aforementioned property, which has been subject to persistent interference and encroachment by unauthorized traders. In order to ensure the smooth, orderly, and uninterrupted execution of this exercise, the presence of police officers is requested. The number of officers and duration of their deployment may be determined based on the security assessment conducted by your team."

Authorities suspect that political figures may be backing the land grab, a move that has hampered efforts to secure the public facility.