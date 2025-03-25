Ethiopia: PM Abiy Encourages Young Innovators to Create Solutions in Service of Ethiopia

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed underscored that Ethiopia's national aspirations for self-sufficiency and import substitution can only be achieved through continuous innovation and hard work.

"I am pleased to see our ambitious youth channeling their talents and ideas into meaningful and practical innovations through the Skill Ethiopia challenge," the Premier said in a social media post.

Congratulating those already engaged in innovation, the Prime Minister also encourages other young people to observe the pressing needs of communities and strive to create solutions in service of their nation.

He further stated that: "Additionally, I call upon all stakeholders, including the business community, to support these and other young innovators in scaling up their production capabilities."