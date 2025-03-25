South Africa: Electricity Hike Hits Hard As South Africans Face Increased Cost Of Living

"No to hikes, yes to a just transition!" – Earthlife Africa's Jabu Mtsweni joins communities who are dissatisfied with Eskom's unaffordable electricity prices, calling for clean, accessible energy. #PeoplesPower #EnergyJustice #JustTransition

Only one week left before the electricity prices go up by 12.7% on 1 April 2025 –– Fossil Fools' Day –– and South Africans are grappling to come to terms with the blow about to hit their pockets. This increase, on top of the upcoming 0.5% VAT hike, will further strain already struggling households forced to choose between basic necessities and electricity. Earthlife Africa Johannesburg condemns the increase, arguing that ordinary citizens should not be forced to pay the price for Eskom's financial mismanagement, corruption, and failure to modernise.

"Millions of South Africans are already living below the poverty line. With record-high unemployment and social grants stretched to the limit, another tariff increase will push many further into crisis. It is unfair that consumers must carry the burden of Eskom's failures while receiving an unreliable service plagued by loadshedding and load reduction," says Thabo Sibeko of Earthlife Africa Johannesburg.

The increase follows contested public hearings by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa), which were marred by procedural flaws in 2024. Despite civil society's persistent calls for fairer energy pricing, many feel ignored. The Multi-Year Price Determination (MYPD) process itself has long been criticised as being obscure, failing to adequately incorporate public input, and consistently prioritising Eskom's financial recovery over the affordability and accessibility of electricity for ordinary citizens.

"We live in poverty-stricken communities that can't afford these hikes. We feel like we are being undermined by Eskom," says Riso Sikhosana of Youth Environmental Solidarity.

South Africans have repeatedly voiced their frustrations, taking to the streets in protest and engaging in public hearings. Yet, the government continues to approve hikes that disproportionately affect the most vulnerable.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This increase is too much. Already, we are forced to choose between food and electricity. We've been subjected to load reduction, which is even worse than loadshedding. Nersa has done nothing for us!" says Martha Mokate of the Soweto Electricity Crisis Committee.

Adding insult to injury, Eskom has warned that households installing solar power must register with them and pay fees – even if they do not feed back into the grid. This move has been widely criticised as another attempt to generate revenue rather than support energy security for struggling South Africans.

The relentless tariff hikes continue to widen inequality, making electricity a luxury rather than a basic right. Earthlife Africa and its community-based partners urge government to urgently invest in a just transition to renewable energy, which offers a more affordable and sustainable alternative.

"It is high time Eskom transitions to low-carbon energy sources like renewables to prevent further price hikes. Renewable energy is affordable, accessible, and can free communities from Eskom's stranglehold. We say NO to more tariff increases," says Sibeko.

Government must listen to its people. South Africans deserve a fair, transparent, and accountable energy system – one that does not force them into deeper poverty.