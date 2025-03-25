South Africa: SAA and Pilots Agree on Revised Pay Package - South African News Briefs - March 25, 2025

SAA and Pilots Agree on Revised Pay Package

South African Airways (SAA) has reached a resolution with its pilots, who have accepted a revised salary and benefits package, ending the work-to-rule industrial action and concluding the 2024 wage negotiations, reports IOL. Group CEO Prof. M John Lamola welcomed the agreement, saying it illustrates the pilots' commitment to the airline's future and the benefits for both employees and passengers. Lamola reaffirmed SAA's goal of financial sustainability without reliance on public funding. He expressed optimism about SAA's future as a key national asset, boosting economic growth through improved trade, tourism, and operational excellence.

City Power Expands Electrification to Informal Settlements

City Power Johannesburg has reaffirmed the importance of electricity access for socio-economic development, highlighting its efforts to expand electrification in informal settlements despite resource constraints, reports SABC News. The utility exceeded its 2023/24 target by connecting 2,675 households - surpassing the initial goal of 2,500 - in areas like Alexandra, Roodepoort, and Kliptown. Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said that despite resource constraints, the utility is exploring alternative energy solutions to expand reliable power access, reinforcing its commitment to ensuring safe and sustainable electricity for all residents, particularly in underserved communities.

JMPD to Ramp Up Operations to Combat Drunk Driving During Easter

As Easter approaches, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has expressed serious concern over the surge in drunk driving cases, with 188 motorists arrested for driving under the influence between March 17 and 23, reports EWN. JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla warned that the department will ramp up enforcement operations to curb intoxicated driving. The JMPD urges motorists to avoid drinking and driving to prevent accidents and save lives.

