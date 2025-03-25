Kenya: Three Arrested for Assaulting Woman During Burial in Nyamira

Nairobi Kenya — Police in Nyamira County have arrested three men accused of assaulting a woman during a burial ceremony in Kiambere area, Mwongorisi Sub-location.

The suspects aged between 43 and 27 allegedly forced the woman to participate in traditional rituals against her will before attacking her, inflicting injuries.

In the undated footage, the men force the woman to throw a handful of soil into the grave as a farewell to the deceased, but she resists, prompting them to whip her.

"This incident is not only unfortunate but also deeply regrettable, as it is devoid of civility and basic human dignity," Police said in a statement.

According to Police, the March 21, 2025, incident stemmed from a long-standing family dispute.

The woman had been separated from the deceased for nine years.

However, after his recent death in a road accident, her former mother-in-law asked her to bring their children to the funeral.

"As the burial proceedings took place, the woman was ambushed by in-laws who insisted she throw soil into the grave as part of customary rites," said a senior investigating officer. "When she refused, they reportedly turned violent, accusing her of being responsible for her ex-husband's death."

The suspects are being held at Kiambere Police Station, where they are undergoing processing before being arraigned in court.

Meanwhile, police have intensified efforts to track down additional individuals believed to have been involved in the assault.

The NPS assured that it remains committed to upholding law and order and will hold those responsible to answer to their barbaric actions.