Uganda: Supreme Mufti Galabuzi Warns Ugandans Against Reckless Speech

The Supreme Mufti Sheikh Muhammad Galabuzi, has called on Ugandans to refrain from making unnecessary comments on issues they do not fully understand, warning that such remarks could be detrimental to the country.

In a message delivered by Sheikh Ismael Ssemwanga at the Democratic Alliance (DA) headquarters in Namirembe during a futari dinner organized by Mathias Mpuuga, Sheikh Galabuzi emphasized the need for responsible speech and constructive dialogue.

The Supreme Mufti also urged opposition leaders to engage in roundtable discussions to resolve political misunderstandings, stressing the importance of unity among political factions.

"Leaders must find common ground to address their differences in a peaceful and constructive manner," he said in his statement.

Mpuuga, the Member of Parliament for Nyendo-Mukungwe echoed similar sentiments, calling on Ugandans to work together towards national unity.

He emphasized that religious differences should not divide the nation and encouraged collective efforts to build a better future.

"As Ugandans, we must focus on the bigger picture. Political and religious divisions should not derail our development. We need to support initiatives that foster unity and national progress," Mpuuga stated.

He also highlighted the DA's ongoing activities aimed at strengthening unity and promoting collective growth, urging citizens to take responsibility for the country's future by avoiding divisive politics and embracing constructive engagement.