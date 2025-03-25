Uganda: Over 13,000 Refugees, Host Communities Benefit From Social Protection Initiative

More than 13,700 refugees and host community members in West Nile have received vital support under the Child Sensitive Social Protection Programme (CSSP), a joint initiative by the World Food Programme (WFP) and UNICEF.

The project, launched in July 2019 and funded by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA), has been instrumental in strengthening social protection systems and enhancing resilience among vulnerable communities.

Implemented across eight districts--Madi-Okollo, Arua, Terego, Obongi, Adjumani, Moyo, Koboko, and Yumbe--the CSSP initiative has focused on improving maternal and newborn health, promoting economic inclusion, and expanding social protection interventions.

According to WFP records, the initiative has directly benefited 13,742 people, including 4,050 refugees and 9,692 members of host communities.

The program has not only provided financial assistance but also facilitated capacity-building efforts in health and nutrition services.

Christine Sunday, chairperson of the Women Care Group and one of the beneficiaries, shared how the initiative has empowered women with essential knowledge on child protection.

"Personally, as a beneficiary, I've gained a lot of knowledge under this program. First of all, when you're preparing to have a baby, you need to have in mind that this the nutrition aspect should be number one. Don't just jump from the blue and you're saying that you want to have a baby, and yet you have not even prepared yourself," Christine stated.

SIDA Director General Jakob Granit emphasized the project's significance in supplementing government efforts to enhance social protection across the country.

He highlighted that the initiative has laid a strong foundation for sustainable community support systems.

"The valid factor is many people its possible in every society will have a chance to live a decent life. And for that to happen, all people in need must have some form of social security and insurance. We know that the government is working to develop a health insurance scheme, which I believe is vital and we look forward to seeing it now being implemented," Granit noted.

During the project's sub-national closeout workshop in Arua, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Uganda, Leonard Zulu, praised the efforts of refugee-hosting districts in ensuring that the program's benefits reached those in need.

"They have been able to absorb most of the inputs and skills transferred and so many ideas have been uh actually used and the beneficiaries have been able to show that they are very ready to own the objectives of the program and to make sure that it is sustainable."

Key achievements of the CSSP include the establishment of district coordination committees, expansion of maternal and newborn health services, and scaling up of health and nutrition interventions.

By equipping beneficiaries with financial support, knowledge, and skills, the project has made a lasting impact on both refugee and host communities, fostering resilience and long-term well-being.