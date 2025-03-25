Uganda: Opposition Says Low Electricity Access Hampering Country's Production, Job Creation

The Opposition in Parliament has sounded the alarm on the country's dismal electricity access, with a mere 30% of the population having access to power, and a paltry 7% in rural areas.

This glaring gap in energy access is crippling economic opportunities, particularly in agriculture and small-scale industries, according to Evans Kanyike, Shadow Minister of Energy and Mineral Development.

"This glaring gap in energy access significantly hampers economic opportunities in these regions... Access to reliable power could drastically improve productivity and create income-generating opportunities," noted Evans Kanyike.

The Opposition is calling for increased investment in rural electrification and a reduction in reliance on hydro energy, which is vulnerable to seasonal fluctuations in rainfall.

Uganda's overreliance on hydropower, with more than 80% of the country's electricity coming from hydroelectric plants, is a major hurdle in the energy sector.

High electricity tariffs, among the highest in the region, are further burdening households and deterring industrial growth, undermining Uganda's competitiveness.

"One of the major hurdles in Uganda's energy sector is limited access to electricity," Kanyike noted.

The Opposition's concerns are backed by data, which shows that Uganda's energy sector remains underdeveloped, with limited access to electricity, particularly in rural areas.

The situation is dire, and urgent action is needed to address the energy gap and unlock economic opportunities for Ugandans.