Uganda: Museveni, UAE Foreign Affairs Minister Discuss Strengthening Ties

25 March 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

President Museveni has hosted the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the United Arab

Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan and his delegation at State House Entebbe.

President Museveni and his guests discussed matters of mutual interest between Uganda and the UAE as well as regional and international issues.

Members of the delegation included among others the Ambassador of the U.A.E. to Uganda Abdalla Hassan Obaid Alshamsi.

Ugandan government officials present in the meeting included the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Okello Oryem, and the Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka.

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mr. Vincent Bagiire was also in attendance.

Uganda and UAE enjoy warm relations.

Last year, Uganda signed a memorandum of understanding with Sharjah chamber of commerce to build a second international airport near Kidepo national park .

The MOU signed between the Sharjah chamber of commerce and the Ugandan government to build the international airport in Kidepo will also include high end and world tourist lodges in the national park .

UAE's foreign direct investment in Uganda is more than 400 million dollars and on an upward trajectory.

